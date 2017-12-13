Vatican City

Pope not on WhatsApp says spokesman

Vatican City, December 13 - Pope Francis is not on WhatsApp, Vatican spokesman Greg Burke said Wednesday, denying press reports. "He does not send messages or blessings via this medium," said Burke. Spanish-language CNN was among the media sources reporting that it was possible to chat with the pope on WnatsApp.

