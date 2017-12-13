Soccer: Inter pushed to penalties by Pordenone

Rome
13/12/2017
Rome, December 13 - Inter Milan were pushed to penalties by third-tier Pordenone in the last 16 of the Italian Cup Tuesday night. Yuto Nagatomo put away Inter's seventh penalty to win the tie for the Nerazzurri, who had fielded a young and experimental line-up. Inter are through to the quarter-finals.
