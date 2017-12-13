Milan

Dj Fabo 'agony' video shown at trial (3)

Parents, prosecutor tearful

Dj Fabo 'agony' video shown at trial (3)

Milan, December 13 - A video showing the suffering of an Italian blind and tetraplegic ex-DJ who committed assisted suicide in Switzerland was shown Wednesday at the trial of Radical party member and right-to-die activist Marco Capputo for helping him kill himself. The parents of Fabiano Antoniani aka Dj Fabo watched with tears in their eyes, as did the prosecutor, as a video by satirical TV show Le Iene showed his agony, including a respiratory crisis. Dj Fabo was heard saying "I'll go away with a smile because I live in pain". Earlier this month Fabo's girlfriend Valeria told the court his death earlier this year was a victory of sorts. "You must not feel defeated, this is a victory for me," Fabo said before he went to the clinic in Switzerland where he took his life, the woman told Cappato's trial. "He felt alive and useful with his public battle (for the right to die)," she said, fighting back the tears. "'Now I will be energy in the universe' he said".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Blitz contro cosche, ex sindaco di Taurianova referente clan

Blitz contro cosche, ex sindaco di Taurianova referente clan

Blitz contro cosche, arrestato ex sindaco di Taurianova

Blitz contro cosche, arrestato ex sindaco di Taurianova

"Terramara Closed", ecco i nomi degli arrestati

"Terramara Closed", ecco i nomi degli arrestati

A Piazza Cairoli arrivata la "ruota"

A Piazza Cairoli arrivata la "ruota"

di Domenico Bertè

Estorsioni e droga, ecco i nomi degli arrestati

Estorsioni e droga, ecco i nomi degli arrestati

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33