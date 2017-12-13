Keep Sunday special says pope

Vatican City

Vatican City, December 16 - Pope Francis appealed for Sunday be kept a special day and said good Christians should centre this day of rest around Mass during his weekly general audience on Wednesday. "Mass is what makes Sunday Christian," the pope told the faithful in the Vatican's Paul VI hall. "The Christian Sunday revolves around Mass. How could we pass this day without encountering the Lord?. "Sadly, in many secularized societies, we have lost the sense of Sunday. "The Second Vatican Council asked us to celebrate the Lord's Day as a day of joy and rest from servile work, precisely as a sign of our dignity as children of God.

