Four women Camorra 'paymasters' arrested

Naples
13/12/2017
Naples, December 13 - Four women related to Michele Zagaria, the boss of the Casalesi clan of the Camorra mafia, were arrested on Wednesday. The woman are suspected of being the clan's paymasters, as they were tasked with paying its members' monthly 'salaries'.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online