Rome

Not great day for cycling-Nibali after Froome positive (2)

Italian rider says waiting for conclusions

Not great day for cycling-Nibali after Froome positive (2)

Rome, December 13 - Italy's Vincenzo Nibali said Wednesday that it was a "not a great day for cycling" after it emerged that Britain's Chris Froome failed a drugs test while on the way to willing the Spain's Vuelta a Espana in September. "It is not for him either," Nibali, who is training with his Bahrain-Merida team in Croatia, told ANSA. But the Italian, who came second to Froome in this year's Vuelta, said he was not rushing to any judgements. "I'm not going to go into the case," said the rider, who has won all three of cycling's grand tours, including the Tour de France in 2014. "I want to wait for the proper conclusions".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Blitz contro cosche, ex sindaco di Taurianova referente clan

Blitz contro cosche, ex sindaco di Taurianova referente clan

Blitz contro cosche, arrestato ex sindaco di Taurianova

Blitz contro cosche, arrestato ex sindaco di Taurianova

"Terramara Closed", ecco i nomi degli arrestati

"Terramara Closed", ecco i nomi degli arrestati

A Piazza Cairoli arrivata la "ruota"

A Piazza Cairoli arrivata la "ruota"

di Domenico Bertè

Estorsioni e droga, ecco i nomi degli arrestati

Estorsioni e droga, ecco i nomi degli arrestati

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33