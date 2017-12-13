Rome

Milan maths teacher finalist for Global Teacher Prize

Rome, December 13 - A Milan maths teacher, Lorella Carimali, is one of 50 finalists for the annual Global Teacher Prize 2018, a one-million-dollar award sponsored by the Varkey Foundation. The prize, now in its fourth edition, this year received 40,000 nominations from 173 countries.​ ​ Carimali, who teaches at the public Vittorio Veneto scientific high school, uses teaching methods that include combining classes of students and different disciplines​such as theatre to allow students at different levels to interact and grow together. Students said Carimali's approach has changed their way of understanding mathematics.

