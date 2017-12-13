Milan maths teacher finalist for Global Teacher Prize

Rome
13/12/2017
Rome, December 13 - A Milan maths teacher, Lorella Carimali, is one of 50 finalists for the annual Global Teacher Prize 2018, a one-million-dollar award sponsored by the Varkey Foundation. The prize, now in its fourth edition, this year received 40,000 nominations from 173 countries. Carimali, who teaches at the public Vittorio Veneto scientific high school, uses teaching methods that include combining classes of students and different disciplinessuch as theatre to allow students at different levels to interact and grow together. Students said Carimali's approach has changed their way of understanding mathematics.
