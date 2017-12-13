Bureaucracy costs 33bn a year - Rete Imprese Italia (2)

Rome

Rome, December 13 - Bureaucracy costs small Italian business around 33 billion euros a year, according to a report on the public administration released Wednesday by the Rete Imprese Italia association. "Bureaucracy is an old illness," said Rete imprese Italia President Carlo Sangalli as he presented the study. "The annual bill for small businesses' obligations is around 33 billion euros - 8,000 euros per firm". The study said the worst-hit sectors were shops and restaurants, which were hit to the tune of over 11 billion euros.

