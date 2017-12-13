Rome

North-south divide for nursery schools - ISTAT

Fewer places for children under three in south

North-south divide for nursery schools - ISTAT

Rome, December 13 - ISTAT has said Italy has a big North-South divide in terms of access to nursery schools. "There are still significant differences between the South area and the rest of the country: in the North-East and Central Italy, the places registered in public and private facilities covered 30% of children under 3 years (in the 2014/15 school year), 27% in the North-West, while in the South and in the Islands there were respectively 10 and 14 places per cent of resident children," the national statistics agency said.

