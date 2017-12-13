Rome

Top court rules ISIS-video 'like' justifies pre-trial jail

Ruling regards case of Kosovar national

Top court rules ISIS-video 'like' justifies pre-trial jail

Rome, December 13 - Italy's supreme Cassation Court has ruled that even adding a "like" to an online video that incites jihad, in the context of a larger framework of evidence, can be considered sound evidence and justify pre-trial detention in jail for being an "ISIS apologist". The decision came as the result of a prosecution appeal of the case of 25-year-old Kosovar citizen Gaffur Dibrani, who had lived near Brescia for 10 years with his family. He was arrested in early November 2016 by the Italian DIGOS anti-terror police on charges of online propaganda. Appeals courts in Brescia twice ruled there was insufficient evidence in the case. Dibrani was released from jail two weeks after his arrest and expelled from the country by the Italian Interior Ministry.

