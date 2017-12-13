Confindustria raises 2018 growth forecast to 1.5% (2)

Rome
13/12/2017
Rome, December 13 - The CSC research centre of industrial employers' confederation Confindustria said Wednesday that it has raised its growth forecast for 2018 to 1.5%, up from the previous prediction of 1.3%. It confirmed its estimate that Italy's GDP will increase by 1.5% this year and released its first growth forecast for 2019, seeing GDP rising 1.2%. "Italy has managed to narrow, but not close, the gaps on GDP increases with with the rest of the eurozone," the CSC said.
