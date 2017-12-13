Rome

Calendar says Ryanair strike warning 'shameful' (2)

Industry minister says necessary to intervene

Rome, December 15 - Industry Minister Carlo Calenda on Wednesday blasted as "shameful" a Ryanair letter to its pilots in Italy warning them they risk future salary increases, promotions and transfers if they take part in a strike on December 15. "This is not within the realm of my responsibility, but I think there should be an intervention," he said. "You cannot be on the market, take the advantages and not respect the rules".

