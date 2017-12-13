Industrial production up 0.5% in Oct (2)

Rome
13/12/2017
Rome, December 13 - ISTAT said Wednesday that its industrial production index rose 0.5% in October with respect to September and 3.1% compared to the same month in 2016, according to calendar-adjusted data. The rise comes after a month-on-month drop in September. "In the period January-October 2017 the percentage change was +2.9 compared with the same period of 2016," the national statistics agency said.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online