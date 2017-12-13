Rome

Industrial production up 0.5% in Oct (2)

Rise of 3.1% in year-on-year terms

Rome, December 13 - ISTAT said Wednesday that its industrial production index rose 0.5% in October with respect to September and 3.1% compared to the same month in 2016, according to calendar-adjusted data. The rise comes after a month-on-month drop in September. "In the period January-October 2017 the percentage change was +2.9 compared with the same period of 2016," the national statistics agency said.

