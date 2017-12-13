Gas flows via Austria have resumed - SNAM (2)

Milan

Milan, December 13 - Italian gas-infrastructure company SNAM said Wednesday that gas flows from Austria via the Trans Austria Gasleitung pipeline resumed at 21:00 on Tuesday. The flow to Italy was cut off on Tuesday after an explosion at the Baumgarten an der March natural gas hub that claimed one life and left 21 people injured.

