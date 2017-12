'We're not accomplices' Avramopoulos tells Amnesty

Strasbourg, December 12 - European Migration and Home Affairs Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos on Tuesday rejected an assertion in an Amnesty International report that Europe was an "accomplice" to the torture of migrants in Libya. "We are aware of the inhuman, terrible conditions that some face but we are not accomplices," Avramopoulos told ANSA. He added that Amnesty's recommendations "are already part of our actions".