Rome

No deal on Brexit dangerous - Gentiloni (3)

Premier stresses agreement in EU's interest too

No deal on Brexit dangerous - Gentiloni (3)

Rome, December 12 - Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Tuesday warned against the possibility of Britain leaving the European Union without an agreement with the bloc. "We'll have an attitude of friendship (with Britain), defending our national interests, but aware that the no-deal road would be a negative, dangerous withdrawal," Gentiloni said as he reported to the Senate ahead of this week's EU summit. "It is in the EU's interest to reach an agreement". The premier also stressed, however, that "if someone thought they could manage the negotiations using the divisions of the EU countries as a lever, they were wrong". He said that the first phase of Brexit negotiations have been concluded with the unity of the EU27 intact.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Cause di favore per amici, arrestato un magistrato

Cause di favore per amici, arrestato un magistrato

Blitz contro cosche, arrestato ex sindaco di Taurianova

Blitz contro cosche, arrestato ex sindaco di Taurianova

Via dei Mille, rubate 15 piantine

Via dei Mille, rubate 15 piantine

di Maurizio Licordari

A Piazza Cairoli arrivata la "ruota"

A Piazza Cairoli arrivata la "ruota"

di Domenico Bertè

"Terramara Closed", ecco i nomi degli arrestati

"Terramara Closed", ecco i nomi degli arrestati

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33