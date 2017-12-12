Rome

No alarm but gas price going up - Eni's Descalzi (2)

ENI chief comments on Austria accident

Rome, December 12 - Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi said Tuesday that there was no alarm within the energy industry about the interruption of gas supplies to Italy from Russia via Austria, but he added that prices were going up. "If it finishes tomorrow, it is not a problem," Descalzi said about the accident in Austria that interrupted the supplies. "Even if it lasted weeks, it is a thing we can compensate for. There is no alarm among the (sector) operators. "The gas price is going up. It depends on how long the problem will last. "It takes place within a scenario that leads to a general increase in prices".

