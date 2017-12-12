Renzi says PD will be top party in election (3)

Rome, December 12 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said Tuesday that he was confident the centre-left group will be the party that wins most votes at the general election set to be held early next year. "I think that the PD has all the necessary elements to be the most credible, most convincing party," Renzi said in his e-news newsletter. "I think, and I truly believe, that we will be the first party in terms of votes, the top parliamentary party. "When the candidates and the voting methods are clear, even those who have been saying that they have it in the bag since September will change tone, you'll see. "The number of people who go into the conclave convinced of the being the (next) pope who leave it as a cardinal will not be small". The PD is set to run alone, or with a small group of alliance partners, at the election after being spurned by the new leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) party led by Senate Speaker Pietro Grasso. At the moment polls put the PD behind the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and a coalition of a centre-right parties. The LeU features many former PD members who broke away due to hostility to Renzi this year. Renzi said that quarrels within the centre left must stop. "It is fundamentally important that we turn a new leaf on the internal rows within the centre left," Renzi said in his e-news newsletter. "Those who have chosen the road of division will answer to the citizens for their choices: we must not attack any one. "Now the discussion is over and the useless chatter must stop. "Let's have fewer personal rows and more content".