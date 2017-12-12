Rome

Renzi says PD will be top party in election

'Who goes in pope, comes out a cardinal' says ex-premier

Renzi says PD will be top party in election

Rome, December 12 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said Tuesday that he was confident the centre-left group will be the party that wins most votes at the general election set to be held early next year. "I think that the PD has all the necessary elements to be the most credible, most convincing party," Renzi said in his e-news newsletter. "I think, and I truly believe, that we will be the first party in terms of votes, the top parliamentary party. "When the candidates and the voting methods are clear, even those who have been saying that they have it in the bag since September will change tone, you'll see. "The number of people who go into the conclave convinced of the being the (next) pope who leave it as a cardinal will not be small".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Cause di favore per amici, arrestato un magistrato

Cause di favore per amici, arrestato un magistrato

Blitz contro cosche, arrestato ex sindaco di Taurianova

Blitz contro cosche, arrestato ex sindaco di Taurianova

Via dei Mille, rubate 15 piantine

Via dei Mille, rubate 15 piantine

di Maurizio Licordari

A Piazza Cairoli arrivata la "ruota"

A Piazza Cairoli arrivata la "ruota"

di Domenico Bertè

"Terramara Closed", ecco i nomi degli arrestati

"Terramara Closed", ecco i nomi degli arrestati

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33