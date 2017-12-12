Rome

No more brawls within centre left - Renzi

Those who opted for division will answer to voters - PD chief

Rome, December 12 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said Tuesday that quarrels within the centre left must stop. "It is fundamentally important that we turn a new leaf on the internal rows within the centre left," Renzi said in his e-news newsletter. "Those who have chosen the road of division will answer to the citizens for their choices: we must not attack any one. "Now the discussion is over and the useless chatter must stop. "Let's have fewer personal rows and more content".

