Milan

Flows may resume soon says infrastructure company

Gas system guaranteed by stocks - SNAM (2)

Milan, December 12 - Italian gas infrastructure company SNAM said Tuesday that gas supplies to end users will not be affected by the interruption of flows from Russia to Italy. It said that the security of the Italian system was "guaranteed by stocks made available by SNAM". It added that gas flows "could resume within the day if initial reports that there is no damage to the transport infrastructure are confirmed".

