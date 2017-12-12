Milan

Man who killed intruder must have gun back - judge (2)

Milan, December 12 - A preliminary investigations judge (GIP) in Milan has ruled that a pensioner who shot dead a 22-year-old who had broken into his home in 2015 must be handed back his gun. Voluntary manslaughter charges against the pensioner, Francesco Sicignano, a 67-year-old from the town of Vaprio D'Adda near Milan, were dropped on Monday. Judge Teresa De Pascale ruled that Sicignano acted in self defense. She said he reacted "in the only way possible in that moment", taking a decision "in a few seconds", ruling in favor of the prosecution's request to dismiss the case and ordering to hand back to Sicignano the revolver with which he shot dead Gjergi Gjoni, a 22-year-old Albanian national.

