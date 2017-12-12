Pursue truth on Piazza Fontana - Mattarella (2)

Rome

President marks 48th anniversary of bombing

Rome, December 12 - President Sergio Mattarella said Tuesday that it was necessary to keep searching for the truth behind the Piazza Fontana bombing in Milan on the 48th anniversary of the attack that claimed 17 lives. "The path to the truth should be pursued to reach an objective that the (victims') relatives and all the Italian people are waiting for," he said. The 1969 bombing is seen as being he spark for Italy's 'Years of Lead' of political violence.

