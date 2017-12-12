Milan

Police searches for Varese far-right militants (3)

Probe into reorganization of dissolved Fascist party

Milan, December 12 - Police from the northern city of Varese on Tuesday conducted two searches of properties linked to militants of a far-right group, sources said. The operation regarded members of the 'Do.Ra. Comunità Militante dei Dodici Raggi' group as part of a probe into the alleged "reorganization of the dissolved Fascist party". Italian far-right groups have hit the headlines in recent weeks for several brazen initiatives widely seen as acts of intimidation, including a raid on the Rome offices of liberal daily La Repubblica and the interruption of a meeting of a pro-migrant association by as group of Neonazi skinheads.

