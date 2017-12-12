Police searches for Varese far-right militants (3)

Milan
12/12/2017
Milan, December 12 - Police from the northern city of Varese on Tuesday conducted two searches of properties linked to militants of a far-right group, sources said. The operation regarded members of the 'Do.Ra. Comunità Militante dei Dodici Raggi' group as part of a probe into the alleged "reorganization of the dissolved Fascist party". Italian far-right groups have hit the headlines in recent weeks for several brazen initiatives widely seen as acts of intimidation, including a raid on the Rome offices of liberal daily La Repubblica and the interruption of a meeting of a pro-migrant association by as group of Neonazi skinheads.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online