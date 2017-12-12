Italian exports up 7.3% in 1st nine months of 2017

Rome
12/12/2017
Rome, December 12 - ISTAT said Tuesday that Italian exports increased by 7.3% in the first nine months of 2017, compared to the same period last year. The national statistics agency said exports from Italy's islands - Sicily and Sardinia - leaped by 33.8%.
