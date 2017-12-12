Bologna

River breaks banks, 1,000 evacuated amid foul weather (3)

Flood waters invade residential, industrial area

River breaks banks, 1,000 evacuated amid foul weather (3)

Bologna, December 12 - Around 1,000 people in the town of Lentigione, in the northern province of Reggio Emilia, were being evacuated on Tuesday after the River Enza burst its banks amid a wave of rain, snow, freezing temperatures and gales. Flood waters invaded both local residential and industrial areas. A helicopter was being used as part of the evacuation effort. Much of Italy remained in the grip of the snow, ice, rain and freezing temperatures that have caused major disruption, especially in the north. The Italian rail network company said some of the connections that were suspended on Monday have been reactivated, but warned passengers to keep up to date on its notifications, as the situation is still problematic. In Liguria the Entella, Vara and Magra rivers are being closely watched for fears they could break their banks as well. There is acqua alta (high water) in Venice too, with St Mark's Square among the areas affected.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Cause di favore per amici, arrestato un magistrato

Cause di favore per amici, arrestato un magistrato

Via dei Mille, rubate 15 piantine

Via dei Mille, rubate 15 piantine

di Maurizio Licordari

Concorso assistenti giudiziari, pronta la graduatoria

Concorso assistenti giudiziari, ecco la graduatoria

Processo Gotha, chieste condanne per 300 anni

Processo Gotha, chieste condanne per 300 anni

Blitz contro cosche, arrestato ex sindaco di Taurianova

Blitz contro cosche, arrestato ex sindaco di Taurianova

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33