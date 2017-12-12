Doctors stage one-day strike

Rome
12/12/2017
Rome, December 12 - Italian national health system doctors were stating a one-day strike on Tuesday. Some 40,000 surgical operations have been cancelled as well as hundreds of thousands of specialist examinations and diagnostic tests, while public veterinary services have also been hit, the ANAAO Assomed union said.
