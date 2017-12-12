Rome

Doctors stage one-day strike

'40,000 operations cancelled'

Doctors stage one-day strike

Rome, December 12 - Italian national health system doctors were stating a one-day strike on Tuesday. Some 40,000 surgical operations have been cancelled as well as hundreds of thousands of specialist examinations and diagnostic tests, while public veterinary services have also been hit, the ANAAO Assomed union said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Cause di favore per amici, arrestato un magistrato

Cause di favore per amici, arrestato un magistrato

Via dei Mille, rubate 15 piantine

Via dei Mille, rubate 15 piantine

di Maurizio Licordari

Concorso assistenti giudiziari, pronta la graduatoria

Concorso assistenti giudiziari, ecco la graduatoria

Processo Gotha, chieste condanne per 300 anni

Processo Gotha, chieste condanne per 300 anni

Blitz contro cosche, arrestato ex sindaco di Taurianova

Blitz contro cosche, arrestato ex sindaco di Taurianova

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33