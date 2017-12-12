Huge 'Ndrangheta operation, 48 arrests (2)

Reggio Calabria
12/12/2017
Reggio Calabria, December 12 - A joint operation by State, Carabinieri and finance police was staged early on Tuesday to execute 48 arrest warrants for people suspected of involvement in Calabria's 'Ndrangheta mafia syndicate, sources said. Of those, 44 of the warrants were for jail detention, while 4 were for house arrest. The suspects are accused of crimes including mafia association, extortion, criminal damage, fraudulent transferral of asses, illegal possession of arms, with the aggravating factor of the use of mafia methods.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online