Reggio Calabria

Huge 'Ndrangheta operation, 48 arrests (2)

Accused of crimes including mafia association, extortion

Huge 'Ndrangheta operation, 48 arrests (2)

Reggio Calabria, December 12 - A joint operation by State, Carabinieri and finance police was staged early on Tuesday to execute 48 arrest warrants for people suspected of involvement in Calabria's 'Ndrangheta mafia syndicate, sources said. Of those, 44 of the warrants were for jail detention, while 4 were for house arrest. The suspects are accused of crimes including mafia association, extortion, criminal damage, fraudulent transferral of asses, illegal possession of arms, with the aggravating factor of the use of mafia methods.

