Rome

Italy remains in grip of snow, ice, rain

Some rail connections reactivated

Rome, December 12

Rome, December 12 - Much of Italy remained in the grip of snow, ice, rain and freezing temperatures on Tuesday as the wave of bad weather continued to cause disruption, especially in the north. The Italian rail network company said some of the connections that were suspended on Monday have been reactivated, but warned passengers to keep up to date on its notifications, as the situation is still problematic. In Liguria the Entella, Vara and Magra rivers are being closely watched for fears they could break their banks. The Serchio river in the province of Lucca has done just that. There is acqua alta (high water) in Venice too, with St Mark's Square among the areas affected.

