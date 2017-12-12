Rome

Italy at forefront on human rights - Alfano

Foreign minister says Sustainable Development Agenda essential

Italy at forefront on human rights - Alfano

Rome, December 12 - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said Tuesday that Italy is at forefront on human rights. "The U.N. 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda is an essential reference point for us to build societies that are more free, just and inclusive, and really democratic, where human rights and fundamental freedoms are recognised and guaranteed for everyone," he said. "In this regard Italy has shown determination and commitment, by adopting since the beginning an inclusive approach that has always been open to dialogue and respectful of diversity. "Italy's work to uphold human rights in the world focuses especially, but not only, on supporting a campaign for a universal moratorium on the death penalty, promoting the rights of women and girls, protecting and promoting the rights of children, defending freedom of religion and belief and the rights of religious minorities, whose violation is tragically escalating today. "Protecting the human rights of migrants, especially the most vulnerable, is also an ever more pressing priority for Italy, as well as a moral and legal duty. "We believe that respecting and promoting human rights is not only a necessary condition to protect the dignity of every individual, but also to promote peace and security at an international level".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Cause di favore per amici, arrestato un magistrato

Cause di favore per amici, arrestato un magistrato

Via dei Mille, rubate 15 piantine

Via dei Mille, rubate 15 piantine

di Maurizio Licordari

Concorso assistenti giudiziari, pronta la graduatoria

Concorso assistenti giudiziari, ecco la graduatoria

Lo Stromboli ancora in eruzione

Lo Stromboli ancora in eruzione

Processo Gotha, chieste condanne per 300 anni

Processo Gotha, chieste condanne per 300 anni

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33