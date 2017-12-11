Naples

Judge arrested over 'rulings for friends'

Mario Pagano under house arrest

Judge arrested over 'rulings for friends' (3)

Naples, December 11 - A judge has been put under house arrest for allegedly giving friends favourable rulings, sources said on Monday. Judge Mario Pagano, who was working for the Reggio Calabria court after previously serving in Salerno, allegedly "acted for some time to favour entrepreneurs with whom he was linked by a consolidated relationship of friendship", according to Naples prosecutors. The prosecutors said this led to "favourable outcomes" for those friends and "various benefits" for the judge in exchange. Justice Minister Andrea Orlando on Monday evening opened disciplinary proceedings against judge Pagano. He also asked the judiciary's self-governing body to suspend him from his pay and job. photo: Reggio Calabria courthouse.

