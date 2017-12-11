Rome

Top 10 commuter 'nightmare' rail links rated

Roma-Lido top, Naples, Reggio Calabria, Verona, Genoa also bad

Rome, December 11 - Environmental group Legamebiente on Monday rated Italy's 10 most nightmarish commuter rail links, ranging from Rome-Lido to the round-Vesuvius line and the Verona-Rovigo service. Rome-Lido was top, followed by the Circumvesuviana, Reggio Calabria-Taranto, Verona-Rovigo, Brescia-Casalmaggiore-Parma, Genoa-Savona-Ventimiglia and Bari-Corato-Barletta. The rankings are based on passengers protests over delays and cuts as well as known factors like schedules, type of train, and conditions of coaches and stations.

