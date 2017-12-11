9 CasaPound members convicted for police clashes (3)

Rome, December 11 - Nine members of the far-right CasaPound group were convicted Monday for clashes with the police after a demo against migrants moving into a reception centre on the northern outskirts of Rome in July 2015. Eight of them got three years and seven months in jail and one got two years and seven months. The nine were charged with resisting arrest and bodily harm. Fourteen police were hurt in the clashes with CasaPound members and local residents over the arrival of 19 asylum seekers in the Casale di San Nicola district of northern Rome on July 17, 2015. A bus carrying the asylum seekers and escorted by police in riot gear pushed past protesting local residents and CasaPound members to arrive at the doors of the migrant reception centre. The refugees were spotted inside the bus, curtains drawn as the bus was pelted with water bottles and other objects thrown by anti-immigrant protesters, some of them shouting "You have to get out of here". Police at one point baton-charged the protesters after coming under a barrage of objects including sun umbrellas and chairs. Protesters also torched rubbish bins and bales of hay, while others tried to block a street.