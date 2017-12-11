Rome

Cut max number of temp contract renewals - Boeri (3)

'Revise norm that allows up to 5 renewals'

Cut max number of temp contract renewals - Boeri (3)

Rome, December 11 - The government should cut the maximum number of times temporary contracts can be renewed, INPS pensions and social security agency chief Tito Boeri said Monday. "We must weigh revising the norm that allows up to five renewals," he said. "It is worrying that the growth of temp contracts is linked to very short ones, under three months," Boeri said. He said the government should consider "whether to make the renewal of temporary contracts harder". In Boeri's view, "there is a risk that it becomes a prolonged probation period". Boeri was speaking while presenting INPS's annual report on jobs and the labour market.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Lo Stromboli ancora in eruzione

Lo Stromboli ancora in eruzione

105 assunzioni al "Piemonte"

105 assunzioni al "Piemonte"

di Marina Bottari

I Carabinieri e interrompono la serata con il"tronista" Marco Monte

E alla serata col "tronista" Francesco Monte arrivano i Cc

Trovato morto l'anziano scomparso

Trovato morto l'anziano scomparso

Concorso assistenti giudiziari, pronta la graduatoria

Concorso assistenti giudiziari, ecco la graduatoria

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33