Cut max number of temp contract renewals - Boeri (3)

Rome
11/12/2017
Rome, December 11 - The government should cut the maximum number of times temporary contracts can be renewed, INPS pensions and social security agency chief Tito Boeri said Monday. "We must weigh revising the norm that allows up to five renewals," he said. "It is worrying that the growth of temp contracts is linked to very short ones, under three months," Boeri said. He said the government should consider "whether to make the renewal of temporary contracts harder". In Boeri's view, "there is a risk that it becomes a prolonged probation period". Boeri was speaking while presenting INPS's annual report on jobs and the labour market.
