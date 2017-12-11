Cagliari

Man wins 2 mn euros with scratch card

In Sardinia

Cagliari, December 11 - A factory worker won two million euros with a scratch card in a bar in Sardinia's Sulcis area Monday. The man shouted "I've won two million euros" before realising he might have blown his cover, jumping in his car and driving off without letting the bar owner verify the win. Gambling has soared in the area, among Italy's poorest, amid the recent economic crisis.

