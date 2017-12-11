Rome

Doctors' strike to hit Italy Tuesday

'40,000 operations cancelled'

Doctors' strike to hit Italy Tuesday

Rome, December 11 - A doctors' strike will hit the national health service hard Tuesday, unions said Monday. Some 40,000 surgical operations will be cancelled as well as hundreds of thousands of specialist examinations and diagnostic tests, while veterinary services will come to a halt, the ANAAO Assomed union said. "The health service is closing one day so as not to close down forever," it said.

