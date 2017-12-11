Under-35 employment rate down 10 points since crisis (2)

Rome
11/12/2017
Rome, December 11 - The employment rate for 15-35-year-olds in Italy was 39.9% in 2016, down 10.4 percentage points with respect to at the start of the economic crisis in 2008, according to a government report released on Monday. The unemployment rate for 55-64-year-olds, on the other hand, rose 16 points to 50.3%, the report said. It added that there had been some signs of the negative trend for under-35s reversing over the last two years, with the employment rate rising by 0.1 and 0.7 of a point in 2015 and 2016 respectively.
