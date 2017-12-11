4 hurt in explosion near New York Port authority (2)

Rome

Bomber 'from Bangladesh, inspired by ISIS'

Rome, December 11 - Four people were injured, none seriously, in an explosion near the New York Port Authority, the largest bus station in the United States, on Monday. The bomber, who was arrested and is in hospital too, was reportedly wearing an explosive vest. He was said to be a Bangladeshi immigrant and is suspected of being inspired by ISIS. He was named as Akayed Ullah, 27.

