4 hurt in explosion near New York Port authority (2)

Rome
11/12/2017
Rome, December 11 - Four people were injured, none seriously, in an explosion near the New York Port Authority, the largest bus station in the United States, on Monday. The bomber, who was arrested and is in hospital too, was reportedly wearing an explosive vest. He was said to be a Bangladeshi immigrant and is suspected of being inspired by ISIS. He was named as Akayed Ullah, 27.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online