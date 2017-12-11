Rome

Rome waste collection, public transport get fail grades

Culture, water, nurseries rate highly

Rome waste collection, public transport get fail grades

Rome, December 11 - Rome's waste collection received a very low mark, 3.7 out of 10, from Romans in 2017, Italy's Authority for Services said Monday. It said the waste service was "close to a passing grade between 2009 and 2012 but then showed a continuous loss in satisfaction". Public transport was also given a fail mark by citizens: bus and tram services got 4.3, the subway 5.9 and taxis also 5.9 out of 10. Romans' score for cultural services fell from 7.6 in 2016 to 7.2 this year. Water services got a passing grade and children's nurseries were rated to be "good quality" and "cheaper than the national average".

