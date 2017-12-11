Italy does well in Golden Globes nominations (2)

Three nods for Guadagnino, Mirren for Virzì, Law for Sorrentino

Italy does well in Golden Globes nominations (2)

(ANSA) Los Angeles, December 11 - Italy did well in Monday's Golden Globe nominations with Luca Guadagnino's Chiamami Con Il Tuo Nome getting three nods, for best dramatic feature, best actor in a leading role for Timothée Chalamet, and best supporting actor for Armie Hammer. For Paolo Virzì's Ella & John - The Leasure Seeker, Helen Mirren got a nomination as best leading actress, while Jude Law was among the candidates for best lead actor in a TV miniseries, for Paolo Sorrentino's The Young Pope. The Golden Globe ceremony will be broadcast on January 7. The Shape of Water, Dunkirk, The Post and Call Me by Your Name all received multiple nominations. In the TV categories, expected nominees like Big Little Lies and The Handmaid's Tale were joined by newcomers like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. photo: Guadagnino

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Lo Stromboli ancora in eruzione

Lo Stromboli ancora in eruzione

105 assunzioni al "Piemonte"

105 assunzioni al "Piemonte"

di Marina Bottari

I Carabinieri e interrompono la serata con il"tronista" Marco Monte

E alla serata col "tronista" Francesco Monte arrivano i Cc

Trovato morto l'anziano scomparso

Trovato morto l'anziano scomparso

Concorso assistenti giudiziari, pronta la graduatoria

Concorso assistenti giudiziari, ecco la graduatoria

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33