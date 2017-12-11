Italy does well in Golden Globes nominations (2)

(ANSA) Los Angeles, December 11 - Italy did well in Monday's Golden Globe nominations with Luca Guadagnino's Chiamami Con Il Tuo Nome getting three nods, for best dramatic feature, best actor in a leading role for Timothée Chalamet, and best supporting actor for Armie Hammer. For Paolo Virzì's Ella & John - The Leasure Seeker, Helen Mirren got a nomination as best leading actress, while Jude Law was among the candidates for best lead actor in a TV miniseries, for Paolo Sorrentino's The Young Pope. The Golden Globe ceremony will be broadcast on January 7. The Shape of Water, Dunkirk, The Post and Call Me by Your Name all received multiple nominations. In the TV categories, expected nominees like Big Little Lies and The Handmaid's Tale were joined by newcomers like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. photo: Guadagnino