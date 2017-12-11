Rome

Roads and rail hit by snow, rain

High winds sweep Italy, links with islands cut off

Roads and rail hit by snow, rain

Rome, December 11 - Snow, rain and high winds hit road and rail links in Italy with the centre and north most affected Monday. Train traffic was disrupted in Piedmont because of snow and rain, while there was a risk of avalanches in Trentino, 150km winds near La Spezia, and ferry links suspended to and from many islands. Rivers were also being watched for the risk of breaking their banks. "The situation is complicated, patience is needed," said Transport Minister Graziano Delrio.

