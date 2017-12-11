Brussels

EU countries won't follow US on Jerusalem - Mogherini (2)

Brussels, December 11 - EU countries will not follow the US in recognising Jerusalem as Israel's capital and move their embassies from Tel Aviv, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini said Monday. "Premier Benyamin Netanyahu said this morning he expects other countries to move their embassies. He can keep his expectations for others, because this will not happen from EU countries," she said after meeting him. Over two hours of talks, Mogherini said, she and EU ministers had conveyed the "clear message" that the two-state solution was the only one possible. She also said restarting the peace process was a "top priority" for the EU.

