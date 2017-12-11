Soccer: We'll do it if we play like Juve - Allegri (2)

Turin
11/12/2017
Turin, December 11 - Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri expressed optimism on Monday after his side were drawn against Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League last 16. "Wembley, one of this sport's holy temples, awaits us," Allegri said via Twitter. "Spurs are young and they have talent but if we are (the real) Juve, we'll do it!".
