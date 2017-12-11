Soccer: Juventus against Spurs, Roma v Shakhtar (3)

Nyon

Champions League draw in Nyon

Nyon, December 11 - Juventus will face Tottenham Hotspur and AS Roma will take on Shakhtar Donetsk in the last 16 of the Champions League, according to the draw at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon on Monday. Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri expressed optimism after his side were drawn against Spurs, who finished ahead of holders Real Madrid in the group. "Wembley, one of this sport's holy temples, awaits us," Allegri said via Twitter. "Spurs are young and they have talent but if we are (the real) Juve, we'll do it!". Francesco Totti said the draw was relatively kind to Roma but stressed that the Serie A side will not underestimate Shakhtar. "We have to say that, given who was left available to us, at the end it went reasonably well for us," said former Roma and Italy great Totti, who retired as a player last season and now is a director for the club. "But we won't underestimate Shakhtar in any way: they are a strong side physically and technically. Especially at home they are very formidable. "It will be a difficult tie and, as we always know, the further you go in the competition the harder the tests are".

