Rome

Italy grateful to civil protection - Mattarella (2)

President awards gold medal over earthquake operations

Italy grateful to civil protection - Mattarella (2)

Rome, December 11 - President Sergio Mattarella expressed thanks to the Civil Protection Department on Monday as he awarded it Italy's gold medal for civic valor in relation to its efforts for a recent string of devastating earthquakes in central Italy. "The country is grateful. Thank you for what you do," the head of State said. The series of quakes started with one in August 2016 that claimed around 300 lives.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Lo Stromboli ancora in eruzione

Lo Stromboli ancora in eruzione

105 assunzioni al "Piemonte"

105 assunzioni al "Piemonte"

di Marina Bottari

I Carabinieri e interrompono la serata con il"tronista" Marco Monte

E alla serata col "tronista" Francesco Monte arrivano i Cc

Trovato morto l'anziano scomparso

Trovato morto l'anziano scomparso

Concorso assistenti giudiziari, pronta la graduatoria

Concorso assistenti giudiziari, ecco la graduatoria

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33