Explosion near New York Port authority

Rome
11/12/2017
Rome, December 11 - Some people were injured in an explosion near the New York Port Authority, the largest bus station in the United States, on Monday, and a man was arrested, local sources and police said. The arrested man was reportedly wearing an explosive vest.
