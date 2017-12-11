Rome

Explosion near New York Port authority

Some people injured, man held

Explosion near New York Port authority

Rome, December 11 - Some people were injured in an explosion near the New York Port Authority, the largest bus station in the United States, on Monday, and a man was arrested, local sources and police said. The arrested man was reportedly wearing an explosive vest.

