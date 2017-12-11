Rome

Soccer: Roma mustn't drop points like this - Strootman

Let's beat Cagliari says Dutchman

Rome, December 11 - AS Roma's Netherlands midfielder Kevin Strootman expressed frustration on Monday after his side were held 0-0 at Chievo on Sunday, having also drawn their previous away fixture at Genoa. "We have dropped four points in our last two league games away from home," Strootman told Roma TV. "It's bad. We are a good team, we always say so, and we can't lose points like this. "Now we must win the next game on Saturday (against Chievo)".

