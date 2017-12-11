Rigopiano: Rescue coordination from Jan 16 - ex-prefect (3)

Pescara, December 11 - A lawyer representing former Pescara prefect Francesco Provolo said Monday that he had handed in documentation to prosecutors investigating the Rigopiano avalanche that showed the authorities were taking action before the day that the disaster struck. The January 18 avalanche that hit Abruzzo's Rigopiano Hotel claimed 29 lives. "The documentation that we have handed in regards the calling of the rescue coordination centre, which was at 10:00 in the morning of January 16 and not midday on the 18th, as the prosecutor's office had been induced to assert up to now by the documentation in its possession," said the lawyer, Giandomenico Caiazza. The probe is looking into a variety of factors, including "the circumstances and decisions about the opening" of the hotel and access roads to it and whether the situation was initially underestimated by officials in charge of the rescue effort, prosecutors have said.