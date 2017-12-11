Rome

Supplement for night medicines doubled (2)

Up tp 7.50 euro, 10 euros in rural areas

Rome, December 11 - The supplement imposed on the purchase of medicines at pharmacies open at night has risen from 3.87 euro to 7.50 euro, pharmaceutical association Federfarma said Monday. The hike featured in a ministerial decree of September 22 and has been in vigour since it was published in the official journal on November 9. The system had not been altered for 25 years. The supplement for subsidized rural pharmacies - in towns of under 3,000 inhabitants - is 10 euros.

