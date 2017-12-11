Some 2,000 budget amendments inadmissible (2)

Rome

Including measures on INPS, parliamentary pensions

Rome, December 11 - The president of the Lower House's budget committee Francesco Boccia said Monday that "at least 2,000" amendments to the government's 2018 budget bill have been declared inadmissible. Measures to be dumped because they were not pertinent to the budget or did not have the sufficient financial coverage included proposals regarding reform of pensions and social security INPS, and others on vitalizi parliamentary pensions, civil and criminal justice and Italian Olympic Committee CONI. He said around 6,000 amendments were tabled by political parties.

