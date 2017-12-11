Some 2,000 budget amendments inadmissible (2)

Rome
11/12/2017
Rome, December 11 - The president of the Lower House's budget committee Francesco Boccia said Monday that "at least 2,000" amendments to the government's 2018 budget bill have been declared inadmissible. Measures to be dumped because they were not pertinent to the budget or did not have the sufficient financial coverage included proposals regarding reform of pensions and social security INPS, and others on vitalizi parliamentary pensions, civil and criminal justice and Italian Olympic Committee CONI. He said around 6,000 amendments were tabled by political parties.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online